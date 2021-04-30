Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 191,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,505. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.