Kin (KIN) One Day Volume Hits $3.12 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Kin has a total market cap of $391.08 million and $3.12 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded up 36.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00283780 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.22 or 0.01094420 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

