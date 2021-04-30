Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $323,342.94 and approximately $657.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00065763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00069674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.05 or 0.00764298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.82 or 0.07515508 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

KIND is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

