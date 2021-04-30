Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 895,036 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.