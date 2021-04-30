King DAG Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.29 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $39.29 million and $215,252.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

