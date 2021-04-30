Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Reaches $0.0361 on Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $24,437.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00281102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.20 or 0.01074685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00695906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,997.02 or 1.00013521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

