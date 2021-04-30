Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 45.6% in April

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KINS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.54. 7,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a PE ratio of -142.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -17.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

