Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KIGRY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. 10,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.