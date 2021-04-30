Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kion Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

