Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.260-1.340 EPS.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. 19,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.43, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.96%.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.