KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.94.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $326.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

