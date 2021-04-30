KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $369.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $339.00 to $369.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

KLA stock opened at $326.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

