KLAYswap Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.66 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $64.60 or 0.00117942 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $502.86 million and approximately $31.66 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

