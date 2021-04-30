KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLDI remained flat at $$8.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322. KLDiscovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.20 million. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLDiscovery will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

