Kleros One Day Volume Reaches $3.82 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $114.46 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 184% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018970 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.04 or 0.01168578 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

