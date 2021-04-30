Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Sells $168,720.00 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00.

KN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,715. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -520.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

