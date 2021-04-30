Komodo Trading Up 27.3% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $360.89 million and approximately $20.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00004938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.07 or 0.00424371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00167671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00213715 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012615 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,542,773 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

