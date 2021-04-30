KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,251. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.77. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

