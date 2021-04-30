Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

