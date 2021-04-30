Konomi Network (KONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.05 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and $4.00 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00004550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00757852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,334.14 or 0.07486278 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.