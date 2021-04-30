Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.31. Kopin shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 12,867 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $769.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $405,000.00. Insiders sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $229,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 647,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 25.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 203,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

