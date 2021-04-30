Koppers (KOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Koppers to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.00-4.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.00-4.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KOP opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. Koppers has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

