Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Korea Electric Power worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 141,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEP opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

