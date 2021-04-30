KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading 1% Higher

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.33. 26,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 30,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.