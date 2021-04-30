Krios Market Capitalization Achieves $3.30 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Krios has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00187094 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Krios

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.