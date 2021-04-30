Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Up 5%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 3,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 185,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

