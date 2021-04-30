Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KURA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

