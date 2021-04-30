Kura Oncology (KURA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KURA opened at $27.49 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

