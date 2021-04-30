Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Tops $3.43 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $405.36 or 0.00702883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $254.71 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00283708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01080663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.99 or 1.00184237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

