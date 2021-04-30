KVH Industries (KVHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, analysts expect KVH Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Shares of KVHI opened at $13.43 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $247.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $75,208.27. Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $29,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,866 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.