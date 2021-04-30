L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 493.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,732 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $39,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

