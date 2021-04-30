L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.70-13.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.23. 1,103,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,817. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.