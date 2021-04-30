L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.70-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.82 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.01. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

