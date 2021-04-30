Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.47 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

LH stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $269.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

