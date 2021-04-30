Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,280. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LADR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

