LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) to Issue $0.85 Dividend

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.8493 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCMLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.