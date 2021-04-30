L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $34.44 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

