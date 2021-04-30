Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $675.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lam Research stock traded down $20.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $620.44. 78,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $602.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

