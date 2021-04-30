Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lamar Advertising traded as high as $100.38 and last traded at $99.95, with a volume of 5228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 128,582.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

