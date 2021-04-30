Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $99.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 169.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.