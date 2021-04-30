Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.
LAMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ LAMR opened at $99.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $100.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 169.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
