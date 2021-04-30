Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.23% of Lamb Weston worth $26,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

NYSE LW opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

