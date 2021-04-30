Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Cap of $15.00 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Lamden has a market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $115,937.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

