Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 946 ($12.36).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

LRE opened at GBX 710.30 ($9.28) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 649.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 684.54. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 507.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

