Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Cap of $9.68 Million

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $493,908.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.73 or 0.01102901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.00703494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,078.85 or 0.99817060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.