Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $23.89

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $22.76. Lands’ End shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $738.08 million, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,381 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lands’ End by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lands’ End by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

