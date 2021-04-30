Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.91. Laureate Education shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 11,255 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,475,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

