Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.91. Laureate Education shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 11,255 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,475,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.
About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
