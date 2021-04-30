Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$8.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.06.

Shares of FVI stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.40. 1,986,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,549. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

