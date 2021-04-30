Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period.

NYSE LGI opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

