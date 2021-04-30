Lazard Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Lazard has increased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE LAZ traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 2,486,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,844. Lazard has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

