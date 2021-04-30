Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) released its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lazard stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. 2,486,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.
About Lazard
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.